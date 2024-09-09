Four drowned while swimming in Indus river

HYDERABAD: A distressing incident was reported from Sindh, where a total of four people drowned while bathing in the Indus River, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, a group of friends while bathing in the Indus River near the Latifabad area of ​​Hyderabad, four people were swept away in the water, out of which three people were rescued by local people while one person remains missing.

The one person drowned in the river was identified as 40-year-old, Javed.

Earlier this year, the body of a boy among three brothers drowned in the Indus River in Hyderabad yesterday has been retrieved.

Three brothers were drowned in River Indus near Mehran Bridge yesterday while bathing, Rescue sources said. On getting information, Rescue-1122 initiated a rescue operation.

The divers of Rescue-1122 retrieved the dead body of Hasnain 14, one of two untraced boys, from river today.

One of the three brothers drowned in the river was saved by rescuers yesterday.