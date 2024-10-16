Four of family dead as vehicle overturns in Vehari

VEHARI: At least four members of a family lost their life after a vehicle overturned in Vehari, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the incident occurred near Ladan area of Vehari where vehicle overturned when the driver slept while driving.

The rescue officials stated that the incident reportedly claimed life of four family members who were on their way back from Lahore.

In January this year, two individuals dead, 10 others injured after a bus full of passengers overturned on National Highway due to dense fog.

The rescue officials reported that a bus carrying passengers was overturned on the national highway due to heavy fog and low visibility near Kot Khalifa, leaving two dead and multiple passengers injured.

In a separate incident, at least five people died and nine others sustained injuries as a bus collided with a truck in Bahawalpur.

As per details, the accident occurred on the national highway where a truck collided with a bus and took the lives of five people.

The rescue sources said that the truck caught fire right after the accident however the rescue team arrived on the spot of the incident.

In a separate incident, at least seven people were killed and several injured, when a speeding truck collided with a passenger van in Kandhkot.