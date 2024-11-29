Free Wi-Fi service launched at historic Frere Hall

KARACHI: In a significant step to provide convenience to Karachiites, the city government launched a free Wi-Fi service at the historical Frere Hall on Friday, ARY News reported

According to reports, Mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the service during his visit to the iconic building, which dates back to the early British colonial era.

Completed in 1865, Frere Hall was originally intended to serve as Karachi’s town hall and now hosts various cultural and social activities.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Wahab announced plans to extend free wireless internet services to other historical and recreational sites, including parks managed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

He emphasised the importance of equipping public spaces with modern technology like free Wi-Fi to enhance the citizen experience.

It is worth mentioning that Punjab Chief Minister had previously introduced free Wi-Fi services in key locations across the province, setting a benchmark for other regions.

Read More: Citizens can now enjoy free Wi-Fi at these locations

In June 2024, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the scope of Lahore’s free Wi-Fi service was expanded from 100 points to 200 points.

Free wireless internet was made available in areas such as Manga Mandi, Multan Road, Bund Road, Chuhng, Shahpur Kanjran, Sundar, Valencia, Maraka, and other regions.

According to an official statement, the free emergency Wi-Fi service was provided to the citizens under the ‘Digital Punjab’ vision.

In emergencies, the service could be used to contact the police and family members, as well as to use the Women Safety App, Punjab Police App, and WhatsApp.

It should be noted that the service is not available for Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and other entertainment apps. The range of each free wireless internet device in Lahore extends up to 300 feet from the respective point.

Previously, the Punjab government initiated its inaugural air ambulance service.