‘Game of Thrones’ actor joins Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’

“Game of Thrones” actor Iain Glen has joined veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial “Tanvi The Great.”

The development was confirmed after the leaked images from the set went viral on social media, Indian media outlets reported.

The viral photos showed Iain Glen engaged in a deep discussion with Anupam Kher.

It is pertinent to mention that the Hollywood star is best known for his portrayal of Ser Jorah Mormont in the hit HBO series ‘Game of Thrones.’

Fans expressed excitement over the actor’s arrival on the set of ‘Tanvi The Great’ as they hoped that Iain Glen’s inclusion will bring an international flair to the project

Anupam Kher has collaborated with MM Keeravani, who won an Oscar for his work on ‘RRR,’ to compose music for ‘Tanvi The Great,’ while the sound design is being handled by Resul Pookutty, Academy Award winner for “Slumdog Millionaire.”

Anupam Kher announced in March of this year that he is directing ‘Tanvi The Great.’

In an Instagram post, he wrote, “TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world!.”

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Game of Thrones,’ based on George R.R. Martin’s novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, ran for eight seasons.

The ensemble cast featured Kit Harrington (Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targareyen), Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), and Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont) among others.