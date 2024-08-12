‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington explains show’s ‘rushed’ ending

HBO’s blockbuster “Game of Thrones” actor Kit Harington has acknowledged that the popular show’s ending was rushed after eight seasons.

In a recent interview with a US media outlet, the actor, who played Jon Snow in the show, said that it was not possible to continue the show as the cast members were exhausted.

‘Game of Thrones’ ended the final season after six episodes compared to the usual ten as fans slammed the showrunners for allegedly rushing the ending of the show.

While Kit Harrington agreed with fans that the ending was rushed, he said that all of the actors were tired and could not continue any further

“I think if there was any fault with the end of ‘Thrones,’ is that we were all so f–king tired, we couldn’t have gone on longer,” said Harington. “And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I’m not sure there was any alternative. I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn’t have another season in me.”

The actor went on to assert that mistakes were made in the finale of the ‘Game of Thrones.’

“I think there were some interesting choices that did not quite work,” he said.

Kit Harington’s Jon Snow lived to see the end of “Thrones,” known for the shocking sudden killings of fan-favourite characters.

The season finale saw him riding into the Haunted Forest with his direwolf Ghost and the Wildlings

Earlier, it was reported that the Hollywood star was returning with a Jon Snow sequel series, however, he later confirmed that the project has been shelved earlier this year.

“What I can tell you is it was HBO that came to me and said, ‘Would you consider this?’ My first reaction was no,” Harington said about the spinoff. “And then I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war. I felt that there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a pretty limited way.”

However, he said that the team working on the project lost interest in the spinoff and he also backed out thinking it might “end up with something that’s not good. And that’s the last thing we all want.”