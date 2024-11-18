HBO boss hints at reviving Jon Snow spinoff series

Fans of ‘Game of Thrones’ celebrated when reports said that HBO was planning to develop a spinoff series about Jon Snow, played by Hollywood actor Kit Harington.

Reports about the sequel series began circulating in June 2022 with author George R.R. Martin revealing that the series had ‘Snow’ as a working title.

Martin at the time also announced that the ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff series had writers and showrunners on board, and Kit Harington also agreed to reprise his role following the original series.

However, the Hollywood actor, in April this year, confirmed that the ‘Jon Snow’ series was shelved as involved parties could not find the right story.

“Because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being,” Kit Harington said at the time.

Now, HBO chief Casey Bloys has said that the makers of the series have not entirely shelved the project and might revisit it in the future.

“Maybe we’ll try again,” Bloys said during an interview on Tuesday.

HBO has developed a ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series titled ‘House of the Dragon’ which attracted strong viewership for its second season.

The studio is also working to make ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ which will follow Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg.

“So far [those] are the only ones that we felt could go the distance. I mean, practically speaking, you don’t want to overdo any anything. There’s no blinking green lights on any other ones. At the moment, we take our time with them, with the development, and only do them when we can serve it,” Casey Bloys said.