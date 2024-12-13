Gas supply to remain suspended in THESE Karachi areas on Dec 14

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced a temporary suspension of gas in some areas of the city.

In a statement, the company announced that the gas supply will remain suspended for eight hours near Peoples Chowrangi Karachi due to the relocation work of a 12-inch diameter high-pressure gas pipeline.

SSGC said that in the wake of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, the pipeline line will be relocated on December 14.

“During the replacement work, the gas supply will be shut off from 10:00pm on December 14 till 6:00am on December 15”, it said.

As per the SSGS, the gas supply to Agha Khan Hospital, Liaquat National Hospital, and Saylani Welfare Trust will remain affected, however, the supply to households during the said timings already remains shut off for profiling.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi is facing a severe gas crisis, with supply disruptions reported in 70% of the city’s areas as the mercury has dropped.

As per details, residents of Chaklala Scheme III, Gulistan Colony, Wilayat Homes, Eidgah Mohalla, Jamia Masjid Road, Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Kashmirian, Sadiqabad Khurram Colony, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, and Dhoke Kala Khan are unable to prepare meals due to the lack of gas supply.

The crisis has also forced the closure of tandoors in many neighbourhoods as the people are struggling to managetheir daily needs.

The gas crisis has distressed parents especially, as they are sending their children to school without breakfast.