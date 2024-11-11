Ghee, cooking oil prices jacked up in Pakistan

LAHORE: In yet another burden for a common man, the prices of ghee and cooking oil have increased up to Rs30 per kg in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the price of cooking oil went up from Rs 530 to Rs 560 after an increase of Rs 30 whereas the rate of ghee reached Rs 550.

The Market dealers stated that the price of Karachi branded ghee has reached Rs 500 with staggering hike of Rs 120 in last one month.

On October 18, the weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.28 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on October 17, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 319.79 points as compared to 318.91 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 15.02 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

Likewise, SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed increase of 0.27 percent and went up to 313.74 points from last week’s 312.91 points.