Glacial lake outburst swept away two bridges in Chitral village

PESHAWAR: A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) swept away two bridges in Arkari village of Chitral, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Two suspension bridges in village near the Garam Chashma area of Chitral district were swept away in the glacial lake outburst event, local administration said.

No casualties yet reported in the incident, administration officials said.

A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) is sudden event, which can release millions of cubic metres of water and debris, leading to loss of lives, property and livelihoods among remote mountain communities.

According to sources, relief teams have been dispatched to the remote area to help local people.

In May a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) occurred in Hunza’s Hassanabad village after the lake formed over the Shisper Glacier started discharging massive water owing to premature snow melting.

An RCC bridge built at Hassanabad village, was damaged owing to the glacial flooding.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed for preparing an alternate route after collapse of the strategic Hassanabad Bridge at Karakoram Highway.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman had earlier cautioned that due to an increase in regional temperatures, there was a possibility of glacial lake outburst flood events and flash floods in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

