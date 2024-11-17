‘Gladiator 2’ star Paul Mescal addresses return for third part

Hollywood star Paul Mescal, who led ‘Gladiator 2,’ has opened up about his return for the third part of the film.

Responding to a question about whether he would want to return if Ridley Scott makes ‘Gladiator 3,’ Mescal was quick to say that he was already thinking about a third instalment of the film.

“Oh yeah, massively down. I don’t think it will be [24] years — but I have no idea when it will be,” the Hollywood actor said when asked about the threequel.

Paul Mescal plays Lucius Verus, the secret son of Maximus (the protagonist of the first film, played by Russell Crowe) and former heir to the Roman Empire in ‘Gladiator 2.’

The sequel to the 2000 film also stars Hollywood actors Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi and Connie Nielsen.

Meanwhile, Ridley Scott has said that he has already started the writing work for ‘Gladiator 3.’

“I’ve written 12 pages,” he said, adding that he has even started drawing his storyboards.

Set several decades after the events of the first movie in ancient Rome, ‘Gladiator II’ tells the story of Lucius (Paul Mescal). The movie will see Lucius getting inspiration from Maximus to compete as a gladiator.

It is noteworthy here that the original movie was released in 2000 in which Hollywood actor Russell Crowe played Maximus.

The movie collected five Oscars, including Best Picture while Crowe won an Oscar for Best Actor.