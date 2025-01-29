Government ‘hands over’ response to PTI demands to NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: The government has ‘submitted’ its response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) charter of demands to National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The government in its reply has not outrightly rejected PTI’s demand for a judicial commission. Instead, the government has proposed the formation of a special or parliamentary committee as an alternative to probe the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

It has also suggested granting parliamentary status to the existing committee under the NA speaker’s leadership.

The government’s response outlines the conditions under which a judicial commission could be formed, as well as the legal and constitutional reasons why it may not be feasible.

Sources further stated that the May 9 incidents are already under judicial review, and legal opinions were sought regarding the formation of a commission.

Additionally, the government has asked PTI to provide a list of missing persons and referenced judicial decisions regarding the release of PTI’s detained leaders, including its founder. The government said that it has no legal objections if courts grant bail or release to the detainees.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and the government have decided not to make the response public unless PTI returns to the negotiation table. If PTI resumes talks, the response will be presented in the committee.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been briefed on the entire situation. The Speaker intends to maintain the committee, while the government is inclined to dissolve it after January 31.