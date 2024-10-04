Grand Theft Auto Online fans get exciting news ahead of GTA 6

Rockstar Games has dropped an exciting update for Grand Theft Auto Online fans ahead of its highly-anticipated title, GTA 6.

The developer continues to share content updates for GTA Online as fans look for development on the sixth title of Grand Theft Auto.

The latest of these updates is the upcoming Halloween venture which will allow players to return to North Yankton from next week.

While details regarding the features remain in secret, Rockstar Games has teased that players will “dispatch the marching tides of the undead in a new Community Challenge available for a limited time”.

However, GTA Online fans will only have access to the North Yankton graveyard where players will take on hordes of Zombies.

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting the release of the second trailer for the hotly-anticipated GTA 6, months after the reveal trailer.

Read more: GTA 6: Rockstar Games confirms gameplay, mission details leaks

It is pertinent to mention that Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive earlier this year announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the highly-anticipated game was released last year, showing that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

Fans expressed concerns after reports emerged that the publisher has delayed the game to 2025, however, Take-Two Interactive in its previous earnings call reiterated that the release schedule was on track.