GTA 6: PC gamers express frustration over release date

PC gamers have expressed their frustration over Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive’s announcement that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

The company, in May this year, confirmed that the eagerly awaited game will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

Meanwhile, PC gamers began speculating that the sixth instalment of Grand Theft Auto will take a year or more to arrive on PC.

Sharing the release date for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, a user on Reddit suggested that Rockstar Games’ PC port usually follows a console release a year or two later.

“We all need to see this,” stated Redditor MaxSniffer007 while sharing the release schedule of the two previous titles of Rockstar Games.

Several speculated that the PC port will arrive between 2026 to 2027 if GTA 6 were to be released in late 2025.

The rumoured delayed release on PC seemed to have agitated users who demanded that Take-Two Interactive change its longstanding tradition of introducing the port a year after the initial release.

“I HATE waiting for the PC release, but that’s life I guess. I watched the RDR 2 trailer the first hour it was out and I still had to wait three years to play it, damn it,” wrote a PC user.

Another expressed hope that Rockstar Games will release GTA 6 on all platforms at the same time.

“I still want to believe that due to all the pressure and all this time waiting Rockstar Games is capable of releasing on all platforms at the same time,” said a user.

The first and only trailer for the highly-anticipated game was released last year, showing that GTA 6 will be set in fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

Set to the Tom Petty song “Love Is A Long Road,” the GTA 6 trailer opens with a female character named Lucia being released from prison in what appears to be a fictionalised version of Florida.