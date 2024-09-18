GTA 6: Rockstar Games’ latest leak has PC gamers celebrating

PC gamers were jubilant after a leak suggested that Rockstar Games was working on a PC port for the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

The publisher or its parent company Take-Two Interactive has remained tight-lipped regarding developments on the game since it was confirmed earlier this year that GTA 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Meanwhile, fans have been speculating about the features, map and gameplay of the upcoming title with no official announcement from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive.

Now, some eagle-eyed fans uncovered a major leak by the publisher which has seemingly confirmed that it is actively working to develop a PC port for the sixth title of the Grand Theft Auto.

Rockstar Games recently added BattlEye anti-cheat software to GTA Online’s backend, however, dataminers have allegedly discovered files showing that Rockstar Games is working to launch PC versions of GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 1.

Renowned dataminer Tez2 took to X to write that the update “accidentally included the metadata for RDR1 PC.”

RockstarIntel, jumped in and shared that the same metadata also included a folder titled ‘Americas’, the codename for GTA 6 before its reveal.

PC gamers took it as a confirmation that the game was coming to PC, however, Rockstar Games has not officially announced a release date for GTA 6 on consoles or PC.

It is worth mentioning here that the studio narrowed down the release date to Fall 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the highly-anticipated game was released last year, showing that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.