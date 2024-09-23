GTA 6: Rockstar Games may bring back nostalgic content

Rockstar Games is likely to bring back nostalgic content from the previous titles in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

Prominent YouTuber @LegacyKillaHD, who regularly posts on the game, shared exciting news for fans who have played 2004’s San Andreas game.

In a post on X, the YouTuber said that Rockstar Games is working to include the Basketball minigame in GTA 6.

However, he said that the story mode of the game will be shorter than Red Dead Redemption 2.

“Think I’m about done reporting GTA 6 stuff on here that I’ve heard or providing insight. One game I wish I didnt know so much about,” the YouTuber wrote in the post.

According to LegacyKillaHD, Grand Theft Auto 6’s main story mode will be “shorter than Red Dead 2” and will include “the usual insanity in missions” while some will be inspired by the “Fast & Furious” movies.

“Basketball minigame was worked on at the Toronto studio. It was on the chopping block at the end of 2023. Always the difficulty talking about a game active in development,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that if basketball were to return to the sixth title of Grand Theft Auto, it would be only the second game in the series to allow the fans to play the game and score points, after Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of the publisher, announced earlier this year that the upcoming title will arrive in the Fall of 2025, fans have been waiting for new media on the sixth title.

Rockstar Games dropped the GTA 6 reveal trailer on December 4, 2023, and has since gone into silent mode regarding the development of the game.

The studio or its parent company has released no new screenshots, trailers, or details on GTA 6.