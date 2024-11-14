GTA 6 publisher addresses role of AI in games’ development

The CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 publisher Rockstar Games, has opened up about the reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) in game development.

Fans of the hotly-anticipated game have been speculating about the use of AI in the production of GTA 6 after several noticed a few interesting interior choices on buildings and signs in the first trailer.

Now, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has given his take on the usage of the technology in the development process of upcoming games.

According to Zelnick, AI will not actually speed up the process of making new games instead it would help lighten the burden on creative teams.

“The interactive entertainment business has been in AI forever. Let me just remind you that AI stands for artificial intelligence. Which is an oxymoron. There is no such thing,” he said in an interview with a US media outlet.

“I would love to say that it’s going to make things cheaper, quicker, better, or easier to make hits. I don’t think that’s the case,” Strauss Zelnick added.

However, he was of the view that artificial intelligence would allow creative teams to focus more on tasks requiring creativity while leaving the mundane tasks to the AI.

Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive publisher Rockstar Games is gearing up to release its highly-anticipated GTA 6 in the Fall of 2025.

Earlier this year, the company announced that the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series would arrive in 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.