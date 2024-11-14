web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, November 14, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

GTA 6 publisher addresses role of AI in games’ development

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 publisher Rockstar Games, has opened up about the reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) in game development.

Fans of the hotly-anticipated game have been speculating about the use of AI in the production of GTA 6 after several noticed a few interesting interior choices on buildings and signs in the first trailer.

Now, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has given his take on the usage of the technology in the development process of upcoming games.

According to Zelnick, AI will not actually speed up the process of making new games instead it would help lighten the burden on creative teams.

“The interactive entertainment business has been in AI forever. Let me just remind you that AI stands for artificial intelligence. Which is an oxymoron. There is no such thing,” he said in an interview with a US media outlet.

Read more: Rockstar Games drops new release ahead of GTA 6

“I would love to say that it’s going to make things cheaper, quicker, better, or easier to make hits. I don’t think that’s the case,” Strauss Zelnick added.

However, he was of the view that artificial intelligence would allow creative teams to focus more on tasks requiring creativity while leaving the mundane tasks to the AI.

Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive publisher Rockstar Games is gearing up to release its highly-anticipated GTA 6 in the Fall of 2025.

Earlier this year, the company announced that the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series would arrive in 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.