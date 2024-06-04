GTA parent company’s CEO teases GTA 7 ahead of sixth title

As fan eagerly wait for the arrival of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, the CEO of game’s parent company teased the seventh installment of the highly-anticipated game.

When asked about the company’s future during a recent interview, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick teased, “GTA VII?” a gaming website reported.

On the gap of around 12 years between GTA 5 and GTA 6, he said that Rockstar Games, the publisher of the game, had begun working on other projects such as GTA Online.

“It is important to bear in mind that it’s not like Rockstar put out GTA V and sat on their hands for 12 years, right? We launched GTA Online. That’s turned into a massive, living, breathing ecosystem which continues to perform and grow to this day,” Strauss Zelnick added.

“So the label totally transformed from a label that made big, standalone, monolithic, games […] to a label that’s now in the live services business. I do think given the scale of that label, it’s a huge company itself, there isn’t much more to be done,” he added.

Read more: GTA 6 parent company’s CEO hints at delay in release date

Fans soon began debating on how will it take Rockstar to publish Grand Theft Auto 7 seeing the long gap of 12 years between the upcoming title and the previous one.

Rockstar Games parent Take-Two Interactive on May 17 confirmed that the upcoming title will be released late 2025.

The “narrowing” of the release was announced in earnings figures from New York-based Take-Two, though no firm date was set.

However, fans had already been speculating a delay as Rockstar Games rarely releases GTA series on its intended launch.

Released a decade ago, predecessor GTA V has sold more than 200 million copies.

With the series’ wild success has come plenty of controversy.

Critics have from the beginning accused Grand Theft Auto of glorifying violence and encouraging players to engage in criminal behavior – allegations Take-Two executives have denied.