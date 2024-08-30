‘Like watching Jacques Kallis play’: Joe Root on Gus Atkinson’s batting

England batter Joe Root heaped praise on pacer Gus Atkinson who scored a maiden century in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord’s.

On Day 1 of the second Test, the hosts found themselves in trouble after they were reduced to 42-2 at one stage.

It was then Joe Root arrived at the crease and hit a record-equaling 33rd Test hundred to help England stabilise their inning.

Later, pacer Gus Atkinson scored his maiden Test hundred to help the hosts post 427 on the board in their first inning.

Reacting to Atkinson’s inning, Joe Root said that the young cricketer’s batting reminded him of legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

The two batters were involved in a crucial 92-run partnership before Root was dismissed after his 143-run knock.

“Yeah, it was good, it was nice. I’ll tell you why I was good watching Gussy bat at the end, being at the other end when he hit those straight sixes, they were unbelievable. It’s like watching someone like Jacques Kallis play. It was a great little innings from him, and there was some good partnerships along the way and we’ve found ourselves in a really good position now,” Root said in a video uploaded by ECB.

Root equalled England great Alastair Cook’s record of most hundreds for England with his 33rd ton.

In reply, Sri Lanka’s batting lineup tumbled as they were reduced to 83/5 with England’s Olly Stone and Mattew Potts taking two wickets each while Chris Woakes bagged a wicket before drinks break.

Days earlier, the England Cricket Board (ECB) pulled Gus Atkinson out of The Hundred 2024 finale as a precautionary measure before the Sri Lanka Test series.

The pace bowler had played only one game for the Oval Invincibles, in which he conceded 28 runs off 10 deliveries without taking a wicket.

“Gus has been withdrawn, which is quite understandable. It’s disappointing for him but Saqib Mahmood has been phenomenal for us all tournament and showed his class the other night. He’ll stay in the side.” Oval Invincibles skipper Sam Billings said.