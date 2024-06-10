Hafeez blames three players for Pakistan’s dismal World Cup campaign

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez slammed three players for the team’s disappointing performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Speaking during an interview to a private channel, the former all-rounder said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) brought back three players to the national team who had earlier refused to represent Pakistan.

Mohammad Hafeez claimed that three players refused to play domestic cricket and opted for global league tournaments during his stint in the domestic circuit.

While he did not mention the names, the former captain was apparently speaking about Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf.

It is pertinent to mention that Amir and Imad Wasim reversed their retirement months before the T20 World Cup 2024 while Haris Rauf was dropped from the central contract list for a brief period after he opted out of Test series.

For Hafeez, the three players made a comeback to the team for the World Cup as there were no leagues going on at the moment.

He went on to say that the PCB was setting a bad precedent for the players in domestic circuit by bringing back such players instead of giving them a chance to represent Pakistan.

Hafeez mentioned all-rounder Kamran Ghulam who performed well in the domestic cricket, however, he was still left out of the team.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men in Green were defeated by the United States and India in back-to-back matches.

A day earlier, Pakistan failed to chase a target of 120 in their game against the archrivals in New York.

In their first game, the T20 World Cup 2009 winners were stunned by the US in Dallas.