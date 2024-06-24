Harbhajan Singh opens up on Virat Kohli’s form ahead of Australia game

Amid the anticipated IND v AUS clash in the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2024, star Indian batter Virat Kohli’s form once again came under discussion.

While Kohli has not been at his best during the ongoing tournament, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh predicted that the star batter will score big in the crucial IND v AUS game set for Monday.

The right-handed batter failed to reach double-digit scores in India’s three games in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 as he scored 1,4, and 0.

However, he seemed to have regained his form after scoring a run-a-ball 24 against Afghanistan in their last group stage game.

Virat Kohli then went on to smash 37 off 28 balls in the Super 8 Group 1 game between India and Bangladesh.

As the Rohit Sharma-led team is set to face Australia, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed Kohli to deliver in the Caribbean.

“Ever since Virat has come to the Caribbean, the ball has been meeting the middle of his bat. While he hasn’t got those big scores, what you should see in T20s is whether the 20s and 30s have made the impact. We know that once he is set, he can score big and hopefully, that will come against Australia,” he said during a recent interview.

Meanwhile, the former cricketer also warned Indian team of Australia’s Travis Head on the back of his brilliant stats against the Asian side.

“Travis Head has already given India a lot of headaches. Initially, he used to play a lot on just the off-side, but of late he has also added shots on the on-side. However, India needs to keep it stump-to-stump with him as he doesn’t commit too forward. They can try and hit the top of off-stump or middle stump and can afford to bowl fuller, inviting Head to come on the front foot a lot more,” Singh said.