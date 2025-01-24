Harbhajan makes surprising prediction about Champions Trophy 2025

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has made a surprising prediction about the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, set to be hosted by Pakistan in February-March.

The eight-team tournament is set to kick off with defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand on February 19 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The blockbuster clash between Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after India refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Ahead of the tournament, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has picked his four potential semi-finalists for the upcoming event.

The former Indian cricketer picked India and Australia as his two semi-finalists along with Pakistan and New Zealand for the remaining two spots.

“Australia and India. But you cannot take out Pakistan from such competitions and also New Zealand. So these will be the four semi-finalists according to me,” Harbhajan Singh said in an interview with an Indian media outlet.

The former Indian cricketer also discussed opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal’s inclusion in the India squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 despite not playing a single ODI.

“I was one of the first ones to be in support of his inclusion and his getting a chance to be in the playing XI. Because if doesn’t play now then when will he play, and left-right combination is always right and if you get him at the top then it’s brilliant cause he plays freely without any pressure. He is playing very well currently and I think he should be in the XI,” said Harbhajan Singh.

Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule:

February 19, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi

February 20, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

February 21, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi

February 22, Australia v England, Lahore

February 23, Pakistan v India, Dubai

February 24, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi

February 25, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi

February 26, Afghanistan v England, Lahore

February 27, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi

February 28, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore

March 1, South Africa v England, Karachi

March 2, New Zealand v India, Dubai

March 4, Semi-final 1, Dubai

March 5, Semi-final 2, Lahore

March 9, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, then it will be played in Dubai)

March 10, Reserve day