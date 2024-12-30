Hareem Farooq bids a heartfelt farewell to ‘Bismil’

Film and TV actor Hareem Farooq reflected on her journey as Masooma, as she bid a heartfelt farewell to her superhit serial, following the epic finale of ‘Bismil’.

Basking on the success of her latest TV drama ‘Bismil’, Hareem Farooq, aka Masooma, turned to her Instagram handle over the weekend, to bid farewell to her on-screen character.

In a heartfelt farewell note, with a collage depicting Masooma’s journey, Farooq began to pen, “Oh, what a journey this has been!”

“Masooma—a character that felt so wrong on paper but so right in my gut. I took a leap of faith, diving blindly into this project to learn from legendary actors, a brilliant director, and a wonderful production house,” she added. “I thought it would be a great learning experience, but little did I know it would be met with such immense love—or should I say ‘hate’, the best kind of love!”

After a series of acknowledgements to her A-list co-stars, director and makers of the project, the actor expressed her gratitude towards her fans for all the love towards her work, and for making the project a massive hit.

“As I bid farewell to Masooma, I carry immense gratitude for the love and support she’s received. Thank you for making her so special,” she concluded.

Notably, besides Farooq, the star-studded cast of ‘Bismil’ included Nauman Ijaz, Savera Nadeem and Saad Qureshi, along with Behroz Sabzwari, Shaheen Khan and Asad Siddiqui among others.

Seasoned actor-director Aehsun Talish helmed the direction of the script written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah.