Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal called a ‘liar’

Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal, who is also the niece of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, once again landed in hot waters as several called her a liar.

During an interview that has gone viral, Segal claimed that she received love and appreciation for her acting in Heeramandi.

A user on Reddit shared a clip of her interview to an Indian media outlet where she said, “My DMs are filled with a lot of love.”

“Negativity tends to be spoken about a lot more in public because people want to talk about negative things but there’s a lot of positivity also and I need to embrace that as well,” Sharmin Segal added.

However, her statement did not sit well with the social media users who lambasted her for allegedly lying about receiving appreciation and love for her acting.

It is pertinent to mention that Segal, who portrayed the role of Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, was considered the weakest link in the series.

Several criticised her for ‘expressionless acting’ while others slammed her uncle for giving a major part to his niece in the web series.

Following the viral video, Reddit users jumped in and had their say, mostly negative, on Segal’s statement.

“I’ve never disliked someone as much as her. She’s such a liar with no talent and a bully!” one user said.

Another said, “She’s is the most talentless, most delusional, most arrogant, and most stupidest nepo “actress” in the history of any cinema in the world!!”

Taking a jibe at Segal, one fan suggested that the actor might have messaged herself.

It is pertinent to mention that Netflix announced another instalment of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

The official Instagram handle of Netflix India on June 3 confirmed that the debut web series of filmmaker SLB has been renewed for season 2.

The eight-episode Season 1 of Heeramandi explored the stories of courtesans played by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal, and the ‘hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, during pre-independent India’.