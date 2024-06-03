Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares plot details for season 2

Following the announcement of Heeramandi’s renewal for season 2, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has revealed major plot details for the upcoming season.

According to the veteran filmmaker, the courtesans will move to India from Lahore following the partition in 1947.

“They leave Lahore after the partition and most of them settle in the Mumbai film industry or Kolkata film industry. So that journey in the bazaar remains the same,” Sanjay Leela Bhansali was quoted as saying by an India media outlet.

“They still have to dance and sing, but this time for the producers and not for the nawabs. So that’s the second season we are planning, let’s see where it goes,” he added.

Earlier today, Netflix announced another instalment of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

The official Instagram handle of Netflix India confirmed that the debut web series of Bollywood’s seasoned filmmaker Heeramandi has been renewed for season 2.

The eight-episode Season 1 of the web show explored the stories of courtesans played by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal, and the ‘hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, during pre-independent India’.

Heeramandi debuted on May 1 and topped Netflix’s non-English list in 43 countries and became the most-viewed Indian series globally.

The web series, reportedly made with a whopping $24 million budget, has retained the top spot in India since its launch.