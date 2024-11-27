Here’s how Bushra Bibi’s container caught fire during PTI protest

The container used by former first lady Bushra Bibi and KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur during PTI protest in Islamabad caught fire during the grand operation against protesters by the security forces.

As per details, the government conducted a grand operation against PTI protesters in Blue Area, during which several containers were set on fire.

According to details available with ARY News, one of the burned containers reportedly carried Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur. Police also confirmed that this was the same container used by them to reach the area.

The protesters intentionally set trees on fire to mitigate the effects of the shelling by security forces. However, the flames spread uncontrollably, engulfing the container, used by Bushra Bibi and Gandapur.

The authorities successfully cleared the Blue Area of PTI protesters. Sources reported that Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur left the area in the same vehicle.

Meanwhile, a vehicle carrying Ali Amin Gandapur’s security personnel was stopped by police. The Islamabad IG instructed law enforcement to ensure that Bushra Bibi does not leave the federal capital’s limits.

During the operation, which spanned from Khyber Chowk to Kulsoom Plaza, nearly 1,500 personnel from Punjab Police, Islamabad Police, and Rangers took part. Over 450 PTI protesters were arrested during the crackdown.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi handed over authority to police to tackle the PTI protesters.

Mohsin Naqvi accused the former first lady of orchestrating all the chaos that led to loss of life and property in Islamabad, saying that ‘One woman’ behind all the loss of life and material.