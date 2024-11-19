Eligibility criteria for Honhaar Scholarship Program announced

In a significant development for students, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz unveiled the Rs 130 billion ‘Honhaar Scholarship Program’ on Tuesday.

The Punjab Higher Education Department revealed that over 68,000 students have applied for the Honhaar scholarship program, with applications coming from students at 65 universities, 359 colleges, and 12 medical colleges. The department hailed the scholarship initiative as an outstanding step taken by the Chief Minister to support higher education.

Eligibility Criteria for the Honhaar Scholarship Program:

To apply for the scholarship, students must meet the following requirements:

Must have a domicile from any district in Punjab

Age should not exceed 22 years by the closing date

Must be enrolled in selected disciplines at eligible universities or colleges for the fall session of 2024. Newly enrolled MBBS and BDS students for 2024 are also eligible.

Family monthly income should be less than Rs 300,000 (Affidavit required)

Minimum percentage (pc) required:

Medical Colleges: 80pc or above

Top Universities: 80pc or above

Public Sector Universities: 75pc or above for Science and 70pc or above for Arts and Social Sciences

HED Colleges: 65pc or above for Science and 60pc or above for Arts and Social Sciences

The Honhaar Scholarship Program will facilitate students in 68 disciplines, and in alignment with Maryam Nawaz’s vision, 30,000 students will receive scholarships annually.

Honhaar Scholarship Program will cover full tuition fees for undergraduate degree programs that span four to five years.

