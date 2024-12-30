ICC reveals shortlist for Cricketer of the Year award; Find out nominees

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the shortlist for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

The list includes England’s Joe Root and Harry Brook alongside Australia’s Travis Head and India’s quick Jasprit Bumrah.

Currently number one-ranked batter in Tests, Joe Root has scored 1,556 runs from 17 Tests at an average of 55.57 in 2024.

His countryman Harry Brook had taken his spot in the ranking for a brief period, however, Joe Root regained the top slot after Brook failed to perform in the third Test in New Zealand.

Before a slump in his form, Harry Brook scored a maiden triple hundred in Pakistan in October to help England to their third-highest total in Test history.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah is among the nominees for the ICC Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Men’s Cricketer of the Year following his exceptional bowling spells in both Tests and T20I.

The right-arm pacer has taken 71 wickets from 13 Tests with an average of 14.92 and best figures of 6/45.

Jasprit Bumrah has also bagged 15 wickets from eight T20Is, with an average of 8.26 and an economy of 4.17.

The fourth nominee for the ICC Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Men’s Cricketer of the Year is Australia’s Travis Head who has proved a match-winner for his team in multiple tournaments.

The left-handed batter finished among the leading run-getters at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and has played a vital role in Australia’s push to defend their ICC World Test Championship title.

Travis Head has scored 608 runs from nine Tests with an average of 40.53 and the highest score of 152 in 2024.

He has also amassed 539 runs from 15 T20Is at an exceptional strike rate of 178.47.