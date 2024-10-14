IGP forms committee to probe KPC incident

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon formed a high-level committee to probe into police action against journalists and protestors outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC), ARY News reported.

The IGP constituted a three-member committee to investigate the alleged police brutality against journalists and protesting women.

The committee will be headed by DIG Special Branch and comprising SSP Aviation and SP Investigation.

The committee has been tasked with probing into the alleged torture and to submit its report within five days. A formal notification in this regard has also been issued.

Earlier, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar directed IGP Ghulam Nabhi Memon to form a committee to probe the alleged police torture

The Sindh minister directed Ghulam Nabi Memon to ensure an impartial probe of the police action and submit the report within three days.

Lanjar also sought details of the policemen suspended after the incident.

DIG South Asad Raza also confirmed that departmental action is underway against the police officials responsible for the violent behavior with journalists, which has sparked outrage within the media community.

DIG South condemned the ill-treatment, stating that such actions against journalists, especially after they are showing their identities, are unacceptable.

“Strict action will be taken against the police officials involved in the ill-treatment,” Raza said, stressing that the South Zone Police stands firmly against any form of violence against journalists.

He also highlighted the strong relationship between the police and the journalist community, comparing their bond to “Choli Daman” (inseparable).