IHC approached against sealing KP House Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been approached against the sealing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House (KP) House Islamabad, ARY News reported. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, through the Secretary Administration, has filed a petition against the sealing of the KP House, requesting to de-seal it until the final decision of the case. The petitioner argued that the sealing of the KP House, which is a provincial government property, is illegal. Additionally, the petitioner has stated that taking official vehicles into custody after sealing the KP House is also illegal. The Peshawar High Court has declared that the relevant forum for this case is the Islamabad High Court. The Secretary Law and Interior, DG Rangers, DG FIA, IG Islamabad and Director Building and Control CDA are parties to the petition.

The development came after Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed KP government to challenge sealing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad High Court.

A bench of the PHC was hearing a petition of the provincial government against sealing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad.

Advocate General Shah Faisal told the court that the KP House was sealed by the CDA.

“KP House has been the property of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad,” AG said. “All provinces have houses in Islamabad, not only the KP House,” provincial government lawyer further said.

“Mr. Advocate General we are on your side over the matter. The action has been taken by an autonomous body, which is regulatory authority there,” CJ Ishtiaq Ibrahim said.

“The CDA is a local authority, you challenge its act in the Islamabad High Court (IHC),” chief justice said. “Can you challenge any act of the PDA in IHC,” the court questioned the government lawyer.

“It is not our jurisdiction, you take back the petition and challenge the CDA’s action in the Islamabad High Court,” the bench told provincial government counsel.

It is important to note here that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed different blocks of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House Islamabad.

The sealing operation was led by Special Magistrate Sardar Muhammad Asif. During the operation the CDA, sealed KP House blocks A and B. The authorities said C block was not sealed as the families were staying there.

Furthermore, rooms constructed for guests at the KP House Islamabad have also been sealed over ‘violation of rules.’