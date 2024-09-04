IHC fixes PTI founder’s contempt plea against Adiala jail officials for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) fixed for hearing a contempt plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran against Adiala Jail officials for ‘denying’ his meetings with party leaders and lawyers, ARY News reported.

The IHC Registrar’s Office fixed a plea for hearing on Thursday before a bench comprising Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan.

In the contempt plea, Imran Khan maintained that as the head of a major political party, it is necessary to meet with party leaders and consult with them on different matters.

“Despite court orders, the authorities at Adiala Jail are not allowing meetings,” the contempt plea maintained.

Imran Khan requested the IHC to order the implementation of its earlier orders and initiate contempt of court proceedings against the officials at Adial Jail for complying with its directives.

Earlier, the IHC ordered the Adiala jail superintendent to arrange online meetings between the former prime minister Imran Khan and his lawyers till the resolution of the security issues.

IHC’s Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan issued the judgment in which the court sought a report from the Adiala jail superintendent tomorrow (Friday) regarding the arrangement following court orders.

In the judgment, the court said that the PTI founder’s lawyer had said that they were restricted from meeting their client due to security issues.

The IHC ordered the jail authorities to make arrangements to facilitate Imran Khan’s online meetings with his legal team. They were directed to ensure the required internet speed for smooth huddles of the former prime minister.