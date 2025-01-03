IHC seeks ministry’s response on selection of Hajj assistance

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from Ministry of Religious Affairs till January 20, in a case pertaining to the selections of Hajj assistants, ARY News reported.

The court also served notices to the ministry on plea seeking a stay order against the process.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb in his one-page order said that the petitioners were government employees who have challenged the advertisement issued by the ministry in which applications have been sought for the selection of Hajj assistants in 2025.

The petition said that the selection should be done through NTS.

It’s worth mentioning here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of over 10,000 cases during 2024.

As per details, the Islamabad High Court concluded 10,571 cases in 2024, according to an official report. Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq led the efforts by delivering verdicts in 2,525 cases, the highest by any judge in 2024.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani ranked second with verdicts in 1,616 cases, followed by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, who decided 1,490 cases.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb contributed by adjudicating 1,021 cases during the past year.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri settled 925 cases, while Justice Babar Sattar resolved 964 cases. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir delivered verdicts in 1,195 cases, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz decided 835 cases.

The year-end report highlights the collective efficiency and dedication of the Islamabad High Court in addressing a substantial volume of cases and ensuring timely justice delivery.