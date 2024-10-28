IHC to hear plea seeking ‘better’ jail facilities for PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) fixed a plea—seeking better jail facilities for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan—for hearing, ARY News reported.

IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir will take up the plea filed by Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi on Tuesday, according to a cause list issued by the court.

Noreen Niazi petitioned the IHC through her counsel and requested court to direct the Adiala Jail administration to provide better facilities to incarcerated Imran Khan.

Earlier, the Adiala Jail authorities rejected the PTI’s claims of ‘poor facilities’ for party founder Imran Khan, saying that he is being given all B-Class facilities.

Contrary to PTI leaders’ claims, the superintendent jail clarified that former Prime Minister and PTI founder is receiving B-Class facilities, ensuring his comfort and well-being.

Revealing the details, the superintendent jail said that the PTI founder has been provided with separate cooking arrangements.

“A professional cooks prepare meals according to PTI founder’s preferences under the supervision of the assistant superintendent,” he added

According to the jail superintendent, Imran Khan’s breakfast menu consists of coffee, chia seeds, juice, yogurt, and dates, while he is being given mutton, kari pakora, desi chicken, yogurt, chapatis, salad, and green tea in the lunch.