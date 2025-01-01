Ileana D’Cruz expecting her second child?

Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz has sparked second pregnancy rumours with her husband Michael Dolan.

On Wednesday morning, Ileana D’Cruz, who is mother to a son Koa Phoenix, sparked speculations of expecting her second child with husband Michael Dolan, as she posted her 2024 recap on the social site Instagram.

In the October clip of her recap video, shared with the caption, “Love. Peace. Kindness,” a visibly emotional D’Cruz is seen showing a pregnancy test kit to the camera. “Here’s hoping 2025 is all that and so much more,” she added in the caption, leaving fans intrigued about whether she is expecting her second baby this year.

Reacting to her post, a social user commented, “Wait…October…congratulations again,” while another asked, “Second Baby is coming in 2025?”

It is worth noting here that Ileana D’Cruz and her partner Michael Dolan welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1, 2023.

Reports from Indian tabloids, who acquired their wedding registry, suggested that the ‘Barfi’ star secretly married the father of her child, Dolan, in May 2023.