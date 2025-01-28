Gandapur’s meeting with PTI founder: What was discussed?

RAWALPINDI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail and discussed several issues pertaining to current political situation, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the meeting lasted for three hours and was centered around various political and party matters.

During the meeting, Imran Khan expressed his confidence in Ali Amin Gandapur’s leadership as the KP Chief Minister, praising his efforts to unite religious and political parties, the sources said.

They added that Imran Khan also commended Ali Amin Gandapur’s performance and directed him to further improve governance in the province.

Imran Khan also instructed Gandapur to develop a joint strategy with like-minded political parties to address the country’s challenges.

Imran Khan advised the chief minister to expedite relations with other political parties, emphasising the need for collective efforts to navigate the country’s complexities.

The meeting also touched upon the appointment of Junaid Akbar as Chairman Public Accounts Committe, with both leaders engaging in a detailed discussion on the matter. The sources revealed that the discussion was thorough and aimed at strengthening the party’s stance on various issues.

Read More: PTI decides against attending fourth round of talks with Govt

Earlier on Tuesday, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that the government’s negotiating committee will continue its efforts to engage in dialogue with the opposition, despite the opposition’s absence from the fourth round of talks.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, the NA speaker expressed hope that both sides would eventually come to an agreement.

He stated that notices and calls were sent to both government and opposition members, and no opposition member declined the invitation. However, the opposition’s failure to attend the meeting led to the conclusion of meeting without any progress.

The committee, formed after consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Barrister Gohar, has held three meetings so far. Sadiq emphasized that the government’s doors are open for negotiations and encouraged the opposition to join the dialogue.

The development came after Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali yesterday said that the party will not attend 4th meeting.

Talking to media he said that the government was given seven days’ deadline, but it has still not announced the judicial commission, demanded by the PTI.