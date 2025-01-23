PTI founder granted permission for family meetings, WhatsApp calls with sons

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan permission to meet his family, lawyers and make WhatsApp calls to his sons, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court’s decision came after Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, requested the court to allow Khan to meet his family and make WhatsApp calls to his sons, Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan.

The court directed the jail authorities to facilitate Khan’s meetings with his family and WhatsApp calls with his sons. However, the court also inquired about the procedure for allowing Khan’s convicted wife, Bushra Bibi, to meet with him. The deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail informed the court that meetings could be arranged inside the jail.

PTI Founder’s counsel, Faisal Chaudhry, argued that despite the court’s earlier order, Khan was not allowed to meet his family or make WhatsApp calls to his sons.

At this the court directed the jail authorities to seek further directives and guidance from the jail superintendent and inform the court.

The Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing until January 27.

Earlier, a petition was filed to the IHC seeking provision of facilities to PTI founder Imran Khan in jail as per law.

As per details, the petition was moved by PTI founder’s lawyer Faisal Farid Chaudhry which stated that special judge central had issued judgment on identical matter on January 10.

It prayed the court to stop the possible misuse of court orders and issue instructions for ensuring the implementation of legal procedure required for justice.

He claimed that the attitude of the jail officials was against the law and his client was not being provided the facilities in jail.

The petition prayed the court that weekly telephonic conversation of PTI founder with his kids should also be ensured and he should be provided material for reading including books, newspapers.

It further requested that it should be ensured that the petitioner meet his family members and lawyers weekly under Pakistan Jail Rules 1978.