PTI founder once again taking U-turn: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday lambasted the incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan for taking a U-turn once again, following the latter’s remarks regarding talks with military, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media outside the Parliament House, Attaullah Tarar said that Imran Khan was trying to drag the army into politics for personal gain, adding that the he was now seeking negotiations after creating chaos in the country.

The minister criticised the PTI founder for initially claiming that he would not back down, then launching an attack on military installations, and subsequently desecrating memorials for martyrs. He also accused the PTI of spreading trends on social media that compromise national security and harm the country’s interests.

He said PTI should be held accountable for its actions against national institutions and fake narrative that damaged country’s foreign relations. He added that the recent offer a dialogue by PTI leader is part of their conspiracy against state.

Calling PTI a terrorist party, he said this party always promoted chaos in the country. It attacked mausoleums of martyrs and national institutions during 9th May incidents. The presence of PTI’s founder’s sisters and his nephew in front of Jinnah House on 9th May shows his family was directly involved in those attacks.

Attaullah Tarar said that since the imprisonment of PTI’s founder, country’s stock exchange showing a constant boom which shows his presence is the major hindrance in the development.

Earlier in the day, PTI founder Imran Khan said that he is ready to negotiate with the military and called on the army to appoint a representative for the talks.

The former premier, who is in jail since August 5 under multiple cases, announced this during an informal conversation with journalists in court.

The PTI founder expressed his desire for dialogue with the military and clarified that he has never accused the military but has offered.

“I never made accusations against military, this is my army,” said Imran Khan, clarifying that he always did “constructive criticism against establishment”.

He insisted that no one should teach them that the military has never made mistakes. Imran Khan further said that he would never hold talks with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as the latter made injustice with PTI workers during his Punjab interim CM tenure.