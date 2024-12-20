PTI founder wants to meet Maulana Fazl: Raoof Hasan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan revealed that party founder Imran Khan has expressed desire to meet with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News programme “Sawal Yeh Hai”, he said that a message from former PM Imran Khan will soon be conveyed to Fazlur Rehman.

PTI is currently working in alliance with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the National Assembly. He stated that the party is making efforts to create a joint platform with the JUI-F.

Raoof Hasan also mentioned that there are individuals within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who are not in favor of negotiations. He emphasized that any dialogue should be with those who hold authority.

The PTI spokesperson reiterated that the party’s demands include the release of political prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission saying that he is hopeful the opposition parties will come together.

However, he expressed skepticism regarding the government’s intentions, particularly with regards to Fazlur Rehman. Hasan recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had assured Fazlur Rehman, but he remains uncertain.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman denied knowing anything about the release of Imran Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Fazlur Rehman while addressing the media JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated, “The release of the PTI founder seems unlikely at the moment,”. However, the JUI-F recognised that political changes are uncertain.

“I am not aware of any deal with the founder of PTI; I cannot comment on hearsay,” says Fazlur Rehman.

On a question related to playing an alleged role in securing bail for Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and his sisters, Fazlur Rehman stressed that these cases were handled ‘independently’. He further asserted the public’s right to protest, saying that PTI’s demonstrations should not be restricted.