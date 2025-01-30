web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, January 30, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Ex-Pakistan cricketer slams Gambhir over loss in third England T20I

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has slammed India head coach Gautam Gambhir over the side’s defeat in the third IND v ENG T20I.

The tourists defeated India by 26 runs in the third game in Rajkot to make a comeback into the five-match IND v ENG T20I series.

In the game, England posted a 171-run total on the scoreboard, with Ben Duckett hitting a quick fifty followed by Liam Livingstone’s late blitz.

In reply, India’s batting lineup collapsed, falling short of 26 runs to win as England restricted them to 145/9 in their 20 overs.

Following the defeat, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali bashed Gautam Gambhir over what he described were technical and tactical mistakes.

“England were 52/1 after the powerplay and India were 51/3. It looked like a pitch as though 200 runs would be scored because there was no due factor. But Gautam (Gambhir) made a technical and tactical mistake. He thought let us bat later as we have already won two games,” Ali said on his YouTube channel.

Read more: Harbhajan Singh calls out Gambhir over series of losses

According to the former Pakistan cricketer, the ball came onto the bat nicely in the first innings as compared to the second in the third IND v ENG T20I.

Basit Ali asserted that the series between the two sides has become interesting as England recovered from two consecutive losses.

“It is 2-1. If India had won it would have been 3-0,” he said.

The two sides are set to face off in the fourth game on Friday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.