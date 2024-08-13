web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
- Advertisement -

Independence Day: Azadi Train unable to chug again

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Railways has announced that it would not be running the Azadi Train – its hallmark on Independence Day – for the upcoming Independence Day,

This is the third consecutive year that PR has decided against running Azadi Train due to “severe financial difficulties”.

The special Azadi Train — which typically showcases the nation’s spirit and heritage through cultural floats representing Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The train would start its journey from Rawalpindi Railway Station and it would pass through all important railway stations of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Azadi Train tradition is an annual event organised by the Pakistan Railways to engage and entertain citizens.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.