Independence Day: Azadi Train unable to chug again

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Railways has announced that it would not be running the Azadi Train – its hallmark on Independence Day – for the upcoming Independence Day,

This is the third consecutive year that PR has decided against running Azadi Train due to “severe financial difficulties”.

The special Azadi Train — which typically showcases the nation’s spirit and heritage through cultural floats representing Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The train would start its journey from Rawalpindi Railway Station and it would pass through all important railway stations of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Azadi Train tradition is an annual event organised by the Pakistan Railways to engage and entertain citizens.