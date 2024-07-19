India bowl out Pakistan for 108 in Women’s Asia Cup 2024

Pakistan were bowled out for a modest total as India’s bowlers seared through their batting lineup in the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024 clash at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan captain Nida Dar won the toss and elected to bat first, however, they could not post a challenging total and were bundled out on 108 in the final over.

The top order of Green Shirts tumbled inside the powerplay as opener Gull Feroza was dismissed in the second over with just nine runs on the board.

Her batting partner Muneeba Ali soon joined her in the dressing room after she fell in the fourth over of their inning. She managed to contribute 11 off 11 to the total.

Sidra Amin then took charge of Pakistan’s batting, playing a fighting knock to stabilise the inning. She put together brief partnerships with Muneeba Ali (11), Aliya Riaz (6) and skipper Nida Dar (8) before her dismissal in the 13th over after her 35-ball 25.

Later, Tuba Hassan and Fatima Sana scored valuable runs for the team with a fighting seventh-wicket partnership.

The two added 31 runs to the total before Deepti Sharma got rid of Tuba in the 18th over. She scored 22 off 19 deliveries.

Her dismissal was followed by the three quick wickets as Pakistan were bowled out for 108 in 19.2 over.

Fatima Sana remained unbeaten with 16-ball 22, that included one four and two sixes.

For India, Deepti Sharma bagged with three wickets while Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Shreyanka Patil picked up two each.

Pakistan XI: Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan.

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh.