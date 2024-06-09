Intense hot weather temperatures drop in country

ISLAMABAD: Intense hot weather temperatures have dropped to an extent in most parts of the country after light rainfall with dust-thunderstorm, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Balochistan’s eastern parts, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southern Punjab and parts of upper Sindh received light rainfall with windstorms.

A hot and dry weather will prevail in most parts of the country today. The weather likely to remain hot and dry during next 24 hours in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, the Met Office said in its weather report.

Sporadic rainfall has been expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan region.

Scorching hot weather prevailed in May in most of the plains in Pakistan.

Sindh’s most districts experienced a searing hot weather, while Karachi and other coastal areas of the province remained hot and humid with gusty winds.

Most districts of southern Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan experienced extremely hot weather.

The climate change ministry recently said that about 26 districts in the country were boiling under a severe heatwave, with sizzling temperatures.