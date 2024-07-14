Internet services to remain suspended during Muharram

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has decided to suspend mobile and internet services in various cities on 7, 9, and 10 Muharram, ARY News reported.

Balochistan home ministry spokesperson said that the suspension will affect Quetta, Kachhi, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, and Usta Muhammad.

The government has deployed over 18,000 personnel in Quetta to ensure security on Youm-e-Ashurah. Additionally, two helicopters will be used for aerial surveillance of processions on 7, 9, and 10 Muharram.

Section 144 has also been imposed in seven districts until 10 Muharram, banning pillion riding and imposing other restrictions to maintain law and order.

Earlier, the federal government approved the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during the month of Muharram.

The move comes at the request of the authorities in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to deploy military to control the law and order situation.

The Centre, under Article 245 of the Constitution, authorized the “deployment of army troops/assets and civil armed forces troops/assets” to ensure peace.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ashura will be observed in Pakistan on July 17 (Wednesday). The provincial government has imposed a ban on pillion riding in Sindh during 10 days of Muharram.

Ashura is observed on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic year, which marks the great martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in the Battle of Karbala.