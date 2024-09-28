web analytics
Iranian official says Tehran to ready deployment of forces to Lebanon

Web Desk
By Web Desk
In response to the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Iran has signaled its readiness to deploy troops to Lebanon amid escalating tensions in the region.

According to US media, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for International Affairs, Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, indicated that authorities are preparing to allow troop deployments to Lebanon and the mountains of Golan.

He noted that Iran will begin public registration for forces to be sent in the coming days, drawing parallels to its actions in 1981.

“As we did in 1981, this time we can send forces to Lebanon to fight Israel,” Akhtari said.

This move comes after confirmation from Hezbollah that Nasrallah was martyred in an Israeli attack, which also claimed the lives of senior Hezbollah leader Ali Karki and Nasrallah’s daughter, Zainab.

As tensions rise, Hezbollah has vowed to continue its struggle against Israel, though unease persists within the group, as Iran has yet to take decisive action following the recent hostilities.

