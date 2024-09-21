IRIS: FBR system’s slow speed irks filers

ISLAMABAD: Tax experts are experiencing difficulties in filing clients’ income tax returns due to the slow processing of IRIS, an online portal where Income Tax Return is filed, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources claimed that the system – IRIS – has been sluggish for several hours, making it challenging for tax professionals to submit returns in a timely manner.

Faraz Fazal, President of the Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar, expressed his concerns in a letter to the FBR Chairman emphasizing that the rush of taxpayers submitting returns near the deadline is a significant cause of system overload.

He urged taxpayers to avoid last-minute submissions to prevent system bottlenecks, calling for a shift in habits to improve efficiency.

Earlier in the day, the FBR advised the citizens to file their income tax returns before the deadline as there will be no extensions granted.

FBR spokesperson, Bakhtiar Muhammad, urged taxpayers to submit their taxes before September 30, 2024 to boost Pakistan’s economy.

By doing so, the government aims to promote a culture of tax compliance, which is crucial for the country’s economic stability and growth.

The spokesman stated that the date of filing the tax return will not be extended even by a day, the electricity and gas connections of those who have not submitted the returns may be disconnected, while those who have not submitted the returns will have their SIM blocked.

He further added that the individuals facing difficulty in submitting the returns, they can apply and individual relief can be taken from the concerned tax commissioner.