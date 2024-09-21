web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 21, 2024
- Advertisement -

IRIS: FBR system’s slow speed irks filers

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Tax experts are experiencing difficulties in filing clients’ income tax returns due to the slow processing of IRIS, an online portal where Income Tax Return is filed, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources claimed that the system – IRIS – has been sluggish for several hours, making it challenging for tax professionals to submit returns in a timely manner.

Faraz Fazal, President of the Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar, expressed his concerns in a letter to the FBR Chairman emphasizing that the rush of taxpayers submitting returns near the deadline is a significant cause of system overload.

He urged taxpayers to avoid last-minute submissions to prevent system bottlenecks, calling for a shift in habits to improve efficiency.

Earlier in the day, the FBR advised the citizens to file their income tax returns before the deadline as there will be no extensions granted.

FBR spokesperson, Bakhtiar Muhammad, urged taxpayers to submit their taxes before September 30, 2024 to boost Pakistan’s economy.

By doing so, the government aims to promote a culture of tax compliance, which is crucial for the country’s economic stability and growth.

The spokesman stated that the date of filing the tax return will not be extended even by a day, the electricity and gas connections of those who have not submitted the returns may be disconnected, while those who have not submitted the returns will have their SIM blocked.

He further added that the individuals facing difficulty in submitting the returns, they can apply and individual relief can be taken from the concerned tax commissioner.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.