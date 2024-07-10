Is Cartoon Network shutting down?

Rumours of popular American Cable TV channel, Cartoon Network, shutting down spread like wildfire on social media, sparking nostalgia and shock among fans of the beloved channel.

The speculations began when an X account named “Animation Workers Ignited” shared a post suggesting that “Cartoon Network is essentially dead” with a hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork. This has sparked widespread confusion and alarm among fans.

The post from Animation Workers Ignited claimed, “Cartoon Network is essentially dead. Spread the word about what’s at stake for animation!! Post about your favourite shows using #RIPCartoonNetwork”.

It highlighted the struggles faced by animation workers, including unemployment and financial instability despite their significant contributions during the pandemic.

The animation industry managed to continue production remotely when COVID-19 first hit, making it one of the few forms of entertainment that could sustain itself during lockdowns.

However, the post emphasised that many animators are now struggling with unemployment, with some having been jobless for over a year.

Fans have been sharing their favorite memories of Cartoon Network, reflecting on iconic shows like “The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy.”

One user nostalgically recalled, “I’ll probably remember that episode of ‘The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy’ when they tried to get her to smile for the rest of my life.”

Are rumors about Cartoon Network true?

As the hashtag gained momentum, rumors began to circulate that Cartoon Network was shutting down permanently. However, these claims are unfounded and completely rejected by the channel.

“Cartoon Network would like to clarify that there is no truth to the speculation that the network or the studio is shutting down. With a number of recently announced greenlights, we remain committed to continually investing in innovative content that entertains and inspires our viewers across the globe,” said the channel in its statement.

The channel is not shutting down, and the rumors have been greatly exaggerated. The animation industry’s struggles are real, but the channel remains operational, continuing to bring joy to fans of all ages.