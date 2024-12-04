Isha Koppikar admits ‘was hurt’ after being dropped from ‘Don 2’

Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar, who essayed Anita Sinha in Shah Rukh Khan-led ‘Don’, confessed she was hurt when Farhan Akhtar didn’t call her for ‘Don 2’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new interview with a digital media outlet, Isha Koppikar expressed her disappointment in not being approached by the makers for the ‘Don’ sequel. Being trained in Taekwondo, the actor also believed that she could have better pulled off more action-oriented sequences like Priyanka Chopra’s character Roma Bhagat.

“I feel Priyanka’s role was more powerful than mine. I would have given my left and right arm for it,” she told the host.

Koppikar continued to share, “I am a black belt in Taekwondo. I have been learning Taekwondo for 25 years now so I know I am fantastic at action and I can give any heroine a run for their money as far as action is concerned, even if they are half my age.”

“I know I am good at it but what’s done is done,” she maintained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Koppikar (@isha_konnects)

Speaking about the sequel, Koppikar disclosed, “I did reach out. I was told they have already cast for it.”

Also Read: Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani’s ‘Don 3’ shelved?

Notably, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don reboot’ franchise started with the first film ‘The Chase Begins’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Om Puri and Kareena Kapoor.

Khan and Chopra reprised their characters in the second instalment ‘Don 2: The King Is Back’, which also featured Lara Dutta, Nawwab Shah, Ally Khan, Sahil Shroff and Kunal Kapoor.