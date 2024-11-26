Islamabad, Rawalpindi educational institutions to remain closed

ISLAMABAD: The authorities have announced the closure of Islamabad and Rawalpindi educational institutions for the third consecutive day amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in the capital city.

A notification has been issued in this regard, stating that all educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday, November 27, due to the law and order situation in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The decision has been taken on the recommendations of the District intelligence committee.

This is the third consecutive closure of Islamabad and Rawalpindi educational institutions.

Read More: Winter vacations announced for schools

Authorities have emphasised that the schools’ closure is a precautionary measure, taking into account the uncertainty of the situation and potential security concerns due to the ongoing PTI protest in the capital city.

The decision will help avoid any possible disturbances or harm to the educational community while maintaining peace and order in the city.

Moreover, Punjab has announced winter vacations in public and private schools across the province.

As per details, Secretary of Schools Punjab Khalid Nazir Wattoo stated that schools will remain closed during winter holidays for 20 days from December 20, 2024 till January 10, 2025.

The announcement came at the time when Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to provide pick-and-drop services to schoolchildren after winter break, in a move to counter the increasing smog threat.

The directions were given by LHC Justice Shahid Karim in a three-page written order he issued on Monday on petitions related to smog prevention.