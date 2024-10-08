‘It Ends With US’ author sets another novel for movie adaptation

Author Colleen Hoover’s “Reminders of Him” novel is set for a movie adaption following the immense success of “It Ends With Us,” starring actress Blake Lively.

The film version of Hoover’s 2022 bestselling novel is in the works at Universal Pictures which plans to release it in theaters on February 13, 2026, Variety reported.

Hoover and Lauren Levine co-wrote the screenplay and the duo will also produce the film through their new production company Heartbones Entertainment.

Following the announcement, Colleen Hoover said that she is “thrilled to be working with Universal to bring Kenna Rowan’s world to life.”

“I hear from many readers who tell me they found something of themselves in her story of living with and through tragedy and doing the often messy and imperfect work of healing and turning the page to a fresh chapter in life. I am excited as Reminders of Him holds a special place in my heart too,” she added.

According to a synopsis for the novel, it follows the story of a woman named Kenna Rowan, who returns to her small town, hoping to reunite with her 4-year-old daughter after serving time in prison.

However, she finds out that everyone in her daughter’s life is determined to shut her out, except for Ledger Ward, a bar owner who is “one of the few remaining links” to her daughter.

‘Reminders of Him’ movie adaption comes after the film version of Hoover’s novel ‘It Ends With Us,’ was well received following its release in August.

Directed by Justin Baldoni, who also plays Ryle Kincaid, the movie’s cast includes Blake Lively, who starred as Lily Bloom in the film.

The Hollywood actress also served as a producer on the film which was in the middle of controversy throughout its promotion events and post-release.

The drama unfolded after reports emerged about a feud between the cast members including Black Lively and Justin Baldoni during the film’s press run.