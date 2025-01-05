web analytics
IT skills programme launched for Pakistan youth

Pakistan government has devised a program to impart IT skills to two hundred thousand youth every year.

This was stated by the Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal at a ceremony.

The Minister said the program will enable youth to play their role in the progress of the country’s digital economy.

He said Pakistan’s art, culture and heritage can be promoted as brand at world level through showcasing the creativity of our youth.

Later, talking to newsmen regarding ongoing political talks, Ahsan Iqbal said the government is taking all possible measures for the success of talks.

To a question, he said Pakistan is once again facing the challenge of terrorism due to former PTI Government’s policies. He said the government will tackle the menace of terrorism successfully and will defeat it like it did during 2013 and 2017.

To another question regarding Afghanistan, the Minister said Pak Army has capability for a befitting response from across the border.

