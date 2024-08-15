‘Jackpot’ director says action-comedy inspired by martial arts icon Jackie Chan

For director Paul Feig, the comedy film ‘Jackpot’ is what he calls ‘the Lost Jackie Chan movie’, referring to the work of the famous Hong Kong actor and martial artist.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“His (Jackie Chan’s) characters are always classically somebody who didn’t want to be in the situation, in over their head, trying to get out of it, not being aggressive, just trying to fight their way out of something,” said Feig.

“And that just checked every box for me. And his movies are really funny too, but they also have danger and art. So, there it was,” he added.

‘Jackpot’ is an Amazon MGM Studios action-comedy starring Awkwafina and John Cena as their characters Katie and Noel work together in a dystopian Los Angeles where a ‘Grand Lottery’ winner can be legally murdered before sundown by someone wishing to claim their multibillion-dollar jackpot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

The movie arrives in U.S. theatres on Thursday.